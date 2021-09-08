Aggies, Lobos renew rivalry for first time since 2019

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has opened the 2021 football season 0-2, but the Aggies showed major signs of life last Saturday against San Diego State.

After a 30-3 loss to open the season vs. UTEP, the Aggies were leading the Aztecs 10-0 at the half before eventually succumbing on the road. Next up for NMSU? It’s rivalry week again; they’ll play New Mexico on Saturday in the Battle of I-25.

In 2020, the game was canceled due to COVID-19. The Aggies, of course, didn’t play at all; the Lobos played a Mountain West Conference-only schedule, but couldn’t play or practice in the Land of Enchantment, so they moved all operations to Las Vegas, Nev.

Therefore, this will be the first time that Doug Martin and second-year Lobos coach Danny Gonzales will square off as the Aggies look to get in the win column for the first time this season.

“Just playing period is huge for us because we take a step forward each week,” said Martin. “We’re going to have to take a step forward this week to win. But, any time you’re playing an in-state rivalry game, it’s special. It’s more special than the UTEP game because that’s not an in-state deal. The in-state games always have more weight to them, so it’s a big game.”

The Lobos opened the season with a 10-point win over Houston Baptist and are 19-point favorites over the Aggies. Kickoff is at 5 pm Saturday in Albuquerque.