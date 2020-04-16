Aggies ink five more signees to 2020 signing class

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Five more student-athletes, including two transfers from FBS schools, have made their commitments to play football at NM State.
Defensive backs Olan Cazad Jr. and D.J. McCullough, defensive tackle Darvis Holmes, offensive lineman Gabriel Preciado and tight end Anthony Roberson signed with the Aggies on Wednesday, strengthening the program’s 2020 signing class.
“Our staff continued to work extremely hard on recruiting during this shutdown period, and it paid off in a huge way,” head coach Doug Martin said. “These are exceptional student-athletes that we’ve just signed, and they’re really Power Five-conference players talent-wise. They’ll all have a huge impact this season.”
Holmes and Roberson each come to NM State from FBS programs. Holmes began his collegiate career at Missouri, and Roberson spent the previous four years at UCF.
Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com out of high school, Holmes was the No. 12-ranked player in the state of Georgia when he committed to Mizzou. The Hinesville, Ga., native played both sides of the ball for Long County HS and tallied 35 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss, as an interior lineman.
Roberson, who hails from Richmond, Va., played in 21 games over three seasons at UCF. A key member of the Knights’ special teams unit, he hauled in a touchdown on his first career reception in 2019.
Cazad Jr., meanwhile, prepped at Kearny HS in San Diego, Calif., where he played defensive back and wide receiver. A three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, he chose the Aggies over offers from Brigham Young and Utah State.
McCullough played two seasons at Garden City CC in Kansas, recording 39 total tackles with 3.0 for loss, six pass breakups and an interception in 2019. The Tampa, Fla., native had offers from Buffalo and UMass coming out of high school.
Preciado began his collegiate career at FCS powerhouse San Diego. The Imperial Beach, Calif., native spent the 2019 campaign at Southwestern CC in Chula Vista, Calif.
Wednesday’s additions raise NM State’s group of signees to 22. The Aggies inked the majority of their newcomers (12) during the NCAA’s early signing period in December before adding another five back in February.
The signing class now features 12 offensive weapons and 10 defensive playmakers, including seven defensive backs, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, one quarterback, one running back and one tight end.
11 states are represented, with 10 student-athletes coming from California, two hailing from Florida and Texas and one each from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Virginia and Washington.
NEW SIGNEES
Olan Cazad Jr.
6-2 | 185 | Defensive Back
San Diego, Calif. | Kearny HS
Darvis Holmes
6-6 | 325 | Defensive Tackle
Hinesville, Ga. | Long County HS | University of Missouri
D.J. McCullough
6-0 | 190 | Defensive Back
Tampa, Fla. | Hillsborough HS | Garden City Community College
Gabriel Preciado
6-5 | 305 | Offensive Line
Imperial Beach, Calif. | Mar Vista HS | University of San Diego / Southwestern Community College
Anthony Roberson
6-5 | 240 | Tight End
Richmond, Va. | Benedictine HS | University of Central Florida
PREVIOUS SIGNEES
Garrett Bishop
6-2 | 285 | Defensive Line
Arvada, Colo. | Pomona South HS
Jae’vone Brown
6-4 | 310 | Offensive Line
Holland, Texas | Holland HS
Camden Chustz#*
6-8 | 295 | Offensive Line
Denham Springs, La. | Coffeyville Community College
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda#*
6-0 | 180 | Wide Receiver
Twentynine Palms, Calif. | Saddleback College
Rich Hall#*
6-1 | 170 | Safety
Pompano Beach, Fla. | Independence Community College
Cole Harrity
6-0 | 200 | Wide Receiver
Truckee, Calif. | Truckee HS | Saddleback College
Xavier Hinkle#*
6-1 | 190 | Cornerback
Liberty, Mo. | Butler Community College
Jonah Johnson#*
6-2 | 220 | Quarterback
Madera, Calif. | Fresno City College
Devlin Kirklin#*
6-1 | 190 | Safety
Lexington, Miss. | Holmes Community College
Jalyne McFall#
6-1 | 200 | Wide Receiver
Los Angeles, Calif. | Village Christian HS
Larenzo McMillan
5-10 | 170 | Running Back / Athlete
San Bernardino, Calif. | Cajon HS
Justice Powers#*
6-4 | 185 | Wide Receiver
Inglewood, Calif. | West Los Angeles College
Ja’Darion Smith
5-9 | 150 | Wide Receiver
Mesquite, Texas | Mesquite HS
Justin Stinson#
6-3 | 200 | Defensive Back
Chandler, Ariz. | Valley Christian HS
Stephawn Townsend#*
6-2 | 300 | Offensive Line
Fresno, Calif. | Fresno City College
Daemahni Williams#*
6-2 | 180 | Cornerback
San Jacinto, Calif. | New Mexico Military Institute
Lazarus Williams#*
6-4 | 255 | Defensive End
Olympia, Wash. | New Mexico Military Institute
NOTE: # – Early signee | * – Early enrollee
