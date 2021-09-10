Aggies hit I-25 for Saturday afternoon matchup against in-state rival Lobos

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The biggest rivalry game in the state of New Mexico is finally here, as the Aggies and Lobos are set to clash at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon from University Stadium in Albuquerque.

The Aggies are AQB bound 😤😤#AggieUp | 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QZcxhAwpuS — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 10, 2021