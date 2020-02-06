Aggies finalize 2020 signing class

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Four high school standouts and one junior college playmaker have committed to play football at New Mexico State.



Defensive lineman Garrett Bishop, offensive lineman Jae’vone Brown, wide receiver Cole Harrity, halfback Larenzo McMillan and wideout Ja’Darion Smith signed with the Aggies on National Signing Day, rounding out the program’s 2020 signing class. Wednesday’s additions raise NMSU’s crop of signees to 17.



The Aggies inked the majority of their newcomers (12) during the NCAA’s early signing period in December before adding the five today. Ten of NMSU’s 17 total signees enrolled early and will participate with the team during spring practice.



The signing class now features 10 offensive weapons and seven defensive disruptors, including five defensive backs, five wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one running back and one quarterback.

Nine states are represented, with eight student-athletes coming from California, two hailing from Texas and one each from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.

2020 SIGNEES

Garrett Bishop

6-2 | 285 | Defensive Line

Arvada, Colo. | Pomona South HS



Jae’vone Brown

6-4 | 310 | Offensive Line

Holland, Texas | Holland HS



Camden Chustz#*

6-8 | 295 | Offensive Line

Denham Springs, La. | Coffeyville Community College



Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda#*

6-0 | 180 | Wide Receiver

Twentynine Palms, Calif. | Saddleback College



Rich Hall#*

6-1 | 170 | Safety

Pompano Beach, Fla. | Independence Community College



Cole Harrity

6-0 | 200 | Wide Receiver

Truckee, Calif. | Truckee HS | Saddleback College



Xavier Hinkle#*

6-1 | 190 | Cornerback

Liberty, Mo. | Butler Community College



Jonah Johnson#*

6-2 | 220 | Quarterback

Madera, Calif. | Fresno City College



Devlin Kirklin#*

6-1 | 190 | Safety

Lexington, Miss. | Holmes Community College



Jalyne McFall#

6-1 | 200 | Wide Receiver

Los Angeles, Calif. | Village Christian HS



Larenzo McMillan

5-10 | 170 | Running Back / Athlete

San Bernardino, Calif. | Cajon HS



Justice Powers#*

6-4 | 185 | Wide Receiver

Inglewood, Calif. | West Los Angeles College



Ja’Darion Smith

5-9 | 150 | Wide Receiver

Mesquite, Texas | Mesquite HS



Justin Stinson#

6-3 | 200 | Defensive Back

Chandler, Ariz. | Valley Christian HS



Stephawn Townsend#*

6-2 | 300 | Offensive Line

Fresno, Calif. | Fresno City College



Daemahni Williams#*

6-2 | 180 | Cornerback

San Jacinto, Calif. | New Mexico Military Institute



Lazarus Williams#*

6-4 | 255 | Defensive End

Olympia, Wash. | New Mexico Military Institute



NOTE: # – Early signee | * – Early enrollee