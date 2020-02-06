Aggies finalize 2020 signing class

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Four high school standouts and one junior college playmaker have committed to play football at New Mexico State.
Defensive lineman Garrett Bishop, offensive lineman Jae’vone Brown, wide receiver Cole Harrity, halfback Larenzo McMillan and wideout Ja’Darion Smith signed with the Aggies on National Signing Day, rounding out the program’s 2020 signing class. Wednesday’s additions raise NMSU’s crop of signees to 17.
The Aggies inked the majority of their newcomers (12) during the NCAA’s early signing period in December before adding the five today. Ten of NMSU’s 17 total signees enrolled early and will participate with the team during spring practice.
The signing class now features 10 offensive weapons and seven defensive disruptors, including five defensive backs, five wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one running back and one quarterback.
Nine states are represented, with eight student-athletes coming from California, two hailing from Texas and one each from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.
2020 SIGNEES
Garrett Bishop
6-2 | 285 | Defensive Line
Arvada, Colo. | Pomona South HS
Jae’vone Brown
6-4 | 310 | Offensive Line
Holland, Texas | Holland HS
Camden Chustz#*
6-8 | 295 | Offensive Line
Denham Springs, La. | Coffeyville Community College
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda#*
6-0 | 180 | Wide Receiver
Twentynine Palms, Calif. | Saddleback College
Rich Hall#*
6-1 | 170 | Safety
Pompano Beach, Fla. | Independence Community College
Cole Harrity
6-0 | 200 | Wide Receiver
Truckee, Calif. | Truckee HS | Saddleback College
Xavier Hinkle#*
6-1 | 190 | Cornerback
Liberty, Mo. | Butler Community College
Jonah Johnson#*
6-2 | 220 | Quarterback
Madera, Calif. | Fresno City College
Devlin Kirklin#*
6-1 | 190 | Safety
Lexington, Miss. | Holmes Community College
Jalyne McFall#
6-1 | 200 | Wide Receiver
Los Angeles, Calif. | Village Christian HS
Larenzo McMillan
5-10 | 170 | Running Back / Athlete
San Bernardino, Calif. | Cajon HS
Justice Powers#*
6-4 | 185 | Wide Receiver
Inglewood, Calif. | West Los Angeles College
Ja’Darion Smith
5-9 | 150 | Wide Receiver
Mesquite, Texas | Mesquite HS
Justin Stinson#
6-3 | 200 | Defensive Back
Chandler, Ariz. | Valley Christian HS
Stephawn Townsend#*
6-2 | 300 | Offensive Line
Fresno, Calif. | Fresno City College
Daemahni Williams#*
6-2 | 180 | Cornerback
San Jacinto, Calif. | New Mexico Military Institute
Lazarus Williams#*
6-4 | 255 | Defensive End
Olympia, Wash. | New Mexico Military Institute
NOTE: # – Early signee | * – Early enrollee