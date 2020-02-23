Aggies fight off UTRGV, clinch outright WAC regular season title

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Back-to-back-to-back. The New Mexico State men’s basketball team fought off a pesky UTRGV team to secure their 16th straight win, 78-62 at the Pan American Center on Saturday night. More importantly, the win secures NMSU’s third straight outright WAC regular season championship, their sixth in seven years.
The Aggies (22-6, 13-0) were led by Jabari Rice who had a team-high 20 points, Terrell Brown added 18 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea tallied 10 rebounds in the win.
Lesley Varner II led UTRGV (12-15, 7-6) with 23 points. The Vaqueros seeing their six-game winning streak coming to an end with the loss. Javon Levi added 13 points and 11 assists.
The Aggies earn a regular season sweep of the Vaqueros, defeating UTRGV 67-62 on Jan. 25.
NMSU will Grand Canyon on the road on Thursday, looking to push their conference win streak 32, the longest such streak in the NCAA.