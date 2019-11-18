Aggies fall to in-state rival Lobos, 86-67

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team was defeated by rival New Mexico in the Battle of I-25 at the Pan American Center on Sunday.

Amanda Soderqvist: 14 points, 4 3PT made (both career-highs)#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/Q221dOUgdh — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) November 17, 2019

An Aaliyah Prince layup and a three from Soufia Inoussa jump-started a 15-2 NM State (1-3, 0-0 WAC) run to start the game that was capped by a three from Amanda Soderqvist. Then, the Lobos got on track, taking a 17-16 lead with 1:44 left in the first quarter. Adenike Aderinto then hit a free throw and Adrianna Henderson got to the rim for a 19-17 Aggie lead after one.

New Mexico State struggled in the second quarter and trailed 28-20 before Soderqvist connected from deep to trim the deficit to 28-23. New Mexico responded with a three of its own before Inoussa made a layup to make it 31-25 Lobos with 1:27 in the half. Then, UNM exploded, sinking three-consecutive three-pointers to open a 40-25 lead at the break.

After missing the majority of the first half with foul trouble, both Prince and Gia Pack came alive as the Aggies chipped the Lobo lead down to seven at the five-minute mark. New Mexico extended its lead to 14, 58-44, with 1:19 in the third. However, Pack responded with a pair of free throws and Soderqvist sank another three to cut back down to nine, 58-49. The two teams traded baskets before a three from Ahlise Hurst at the horn gave New Mexico a 62-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lobos then hit four threes to start the quarter and open a 74-53 lead that NM State never bounced back from and the Aggies fell 86-67.

Pack scored 18 points, all in the second half, to lead New Mexico State. Prince chipped in with 17 points and six rebounds while Soderqvist went 4-8 from deep on her way to 14 points, her most as an Aggie.

As a team, NM State shot 22-61 from the floor, 7-17 from three and 16-19 from the charity stripe. New Mexico shot 31-68 from the field and made 11 three-pointers.

New Mexico State returns to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. when it hosts Pepperdine at the Pan American Center. As always, children 12 and under as well as students with a valid student ID receive free entry to all Aggie athletic events.