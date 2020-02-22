Aggies fall at UTRGV, 74-63

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team dropped a 74-63 Western Athletic Conference matchup at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday afternoon. UTRGV shot 49.1 percent from the floor.
Frehsman Soufia Inoussa scored a career-high 16 points on 3-4 shooting from three.
The first quarter went back-and-forth with the two teams tied 8-8 at the 4:57 mark, However, the Aggies (9-17, 6-7 WAC) struggled down the stretch and trailed 21-14 at the end of one. UT Rio Grande Valley (11-15, 6-7) hit four three-pointers in the quarter.
After the Vaqueros stretched their lead to 26-14, NM state battled back to make it a six-point game, 26-20, with 5:22 to go in the first half. However, UTRGV closed the half strong and led 36-36 at the half.
Then, UTRGV got hot from three and opened up an 18-point lead after three quarters. The Aggies continued to battle, however, with the defense stepping up to trim the deficit to 10 with just over a minute left to play. It was too little, too late for the Aggies and they dropped a 74-63 decision.
NM State returns home for the final time this season to take on Grand Canyon on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. and CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m.