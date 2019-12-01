Aggies drop season finale at Liberty, 49-28

LYNCHBURG, VA (KTSM) – Senior running back Jason Huntely went out in style, but New Mexico State (2-10) could not send out their star running back a winner. The Aggies falling to Liberty (7-5) in their season finale, 49-28 on Saturday.



Huntley finished his collegiate career with another 100-yard rushing performance, running for 105 yards to put him over 1,000 yards rushing this season. With the effort, Huntley became the 12th Aggie since 1954 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The Arlington, Texas native totaled 100-plus rushing yards for the third game in a row and the fifth time this season. He finishes his career at New Mexico State with 2,182 rushing yards, the seventh-most in program history.



Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-35 passing. Wideouts Andre Bodison, Robert Downs III and Tony Nicholson were each on the receiving ends of Adkins’ touchdown passes.



Redshirt senior linebacker Javahn Fergurson once again led the way defensively. He logged double-digit tackles (11) for the ninth time this season, tallying 2.0 of the Aggies’ seven tackles for loss. Fergurson closes his collegiate career with 346 total tackles, tenth most in program history.

After winning a bowl game in 2017, the Aggies have posted back-to-back losing seasons, going just 5-19 in the process.