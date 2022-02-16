LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Teddy Allen recorded a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds), Johnny McCants (17 points), Mike Peake (12 points), and Mario McKinney Jr. (10 points) all scored in double figures, as the New Mexico State (NMSU) men’s basketball team beat Dixie State for the second time in six days, 75-64, at the Pan American Center on Wednesday night.

Late in the second half from the free throw line, McCants eclipsed 1,000 points in his career, becoming the second Aggie this season to reach the milestone (Teddy Allen). The senior from Las Cruces also pulled down six rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists in the win.

A cool 1k for the hometown hero❤️



Congrats Johnny!! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/DnxUp3xe9K — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) February 17, 2022

Dixie State (12-14, 5-8 WAC) had four players score in double digits, led by Hunter Schofield’s 14 points in the loss.

Coming off Saturday’s loss at Utah Valley, NMSU (21-4, 11-2 WAC) responded in a big way with a physical performance. The Aggies outrebounded the Trailblazers 38-25, and outscored them 46-26 in the paint.

NMSU remains in a first place tie with Seattle U in the Western Athletic Conference standings, and will play at Grand Canyon on Saturday night. Tip-off at GCU Arena is slated for 6 p.m. MT.