Aggies continue to add to spring football schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State (NMSU) is one of just three NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs not playing this fall (UConn and Old Dominion are the other two schools), but the Aggies are anxious to get back on the field.

NMSU canceled their season back in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of scheduling options as an FBS Independent. However, NMSU remains committed to playing football this spring.

On Thursday, NMSU scheduled New Mexico Highlands (NMHU), a Division II program out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the Aggies’ third game on the spring slate. The matchup is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2021 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. It will be the 14th meeting between the two programs and the first since 1999.

Another spring game on tap!



🆚 New Mexico Highlands

📅 Feb. 27, 2021

🏟️ Aggie Memorial Stadium#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/hHOIj4W8cw — NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 12, 2020

NMHU is led by former Parkland High School head coach Josh Kirkland, who is in his first year as the head coach. He took over a program that went 2-9 in 2019.

In addition to the Cowboys, NMSU is scheduled to host Tarleton State on Feb. 20 and Dixie State on March 6. It would appear the Aggies are the only FBS program committed to playing some type of season this spring.

As KTSM reported in August, NMSU head coach Doug Martin and director of athletics Mario Moccia wanted to see the Aggies play four games in a “glorified spring ball” season. NMSU is more than halfway to their mark, but will not exceed four games in order to keep their student-athletes fresh and ready to go for the fall of 2021.