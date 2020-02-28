Breaking News
Aggies, Bulldogs to meet in 2024

NMSU

by: NM State Athletics

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State and Fresno State have agreed to an additional game scheduled for 2024, the schools announced in a joint release Thursday.

The Aggies and Bulldogs will play on October 5, 2024, at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California

New Mexico State is 1-18-0 all-time against the Bulldogs. The two programs most recently squared off in 2019, when the Aggies hosted Fresno State inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.
 
The current home-and-home series continues next season, as New Mexico State heads to Fresno State for an October 24, 2020, showdown. The Aggies last took a road trip to Fresno, California during the 2010 campaign.

