Aggies blitz Redhawks behind Pack’s 30 points

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Gia Pack dropped 30 points and 19 rebounds and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team erased a 17-point deficit for an 83-65 win over Seattle U on Saturday in the Pan American Center.

After two threes from Amanda Soderqvist, NM State (6-12, 3-2 WAC) struggled in the first quarter, turning the ball over seven times and trailing the Redhawks (7-11, 1-4 WAC) 25-12 through one. Seattle U shot 53.3-percent from the field in the quarter while shooting 3-4 from three.

The Redhawks then pushed their lead to 29-12 with 8:19 to play in the second before the Aggies started to chip away at the lead. Rodrea Echols converted a three-point play to spark a 21-9 run to end the quarter. Pack scored 11 of NM State’s points during that span including a three with 36 seconds to play in the half and the Aggies trailed 38-33 at the break. The senior from Phoenix ended the first half with her third-straight double-double, scoring 13 and grabbing 10 rebounds.

NM State continued to cut the lead at the start of the third quarter before finally taking the lead, 41-40, after a floater from Pack at the 7:08 mark. The teams traded the lead before Pack converted a three point play to make it 48-46 and put the Aggies ahead for good at the 3:35 mark. From there, NM State put its foot on the gas and built its lead out to 62-51 at the end of the third. New Mexico State outscored Seattle U 29-13 in the period with 14 of those points coming from Pack.

NM State continued to build its lead at the start of the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish line for an 83-65 win. The Aggies outscored the Redhawks 71-36 after falling behind 29-12 at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter.

WATCH | Coach Atkinson catches up with Adam Young after her squad smashes Seattle U in the Pan Am!!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/OmSO4gzXxo — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) January 18, 2020

Pack finished the game with a season-high 30 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and the fourth 30 point game of her career. Soderqvist poured in 14 on 4-7 three-point shooting and Adenike Aderinto scored a season-high 12 points. Tayelin Grays added a career-high nine points off the bench.

As a team, NM State shot 47.1-percent and its 83 points are a season high. The Aggies outrebounded the Redhawks 46-33 and forced 11 turnovers.

New Mexico State returns to the Pan American for a WAC matchup with UT Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.