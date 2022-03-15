LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — The Jerry Kill era at New Mexico State has finally taken form at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Kill and the Aggies taking the field for spring football practice No. 1 on Tuesday morning.

Kill took the keys to the program in November, and has been busy laying the framework ever since. NMSU has had little to no success under his predecessor, Doug Martin, following the Aggies Arizona Bowl win in 2017. Kill put together a solid recruiting class in a matter of days before the early signing period, and now it’s all about building a culture in Las Cruces.

“I want to be tough. I want to be like Las Cruces,” said Kill. “I want to be tough, hard nosed, have a chip on our shoulder — nobody wants to give us enough stuff, but it doesn’t matter. We want to play with a chip on our shoulder, because all we need is a field and a football to play hard.”

The Aggies are allotted 15 practices during the spring schedule, which leads up to the spring game on April 14. Kill says the plan is to put on the pads come Saturday, and there was a noticeable difference in the energy on the field on Day 1.

“It was a good first day,” said Kill. “These guys have never been under us. They’ve never practiced at this pace, and they just haven’t been with us. What they accomplished today was a good day.”

NMSU spring practices are open to the public. The Aggies will be back on the field Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week. The following four weeks, Kill will have them practicing on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Saturday’s.

Today’s the day! Spring ball starts at 10 AM and is open to the public. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/44NjpqPFoK — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) March 15, 2022

