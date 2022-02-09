DENVER – In a release issued by the Western Athletic Conference Wednesday afternoon, NM State was picked to finish fourth in the WAC’s seven-team West Division in the 2022 Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll.

The Aggies’ lone representative on the 13-man Preseason All-WAC team was junior infielder Kevin Jimenez . Grand Canyon, the defending WAC champions, boasted five players on the 13-man listing while Abilene Christian placed three on the list.

Divisional play takes over in the WAC for 2022 and NM State was picked to finish fourth in the league’s seven-team west division. Grand Canyon, the defending league champion, was picked first in the West Division and gathered up five of the possible seven first-place votes available. Sacramento State and California Baptist rounded out the top three picks in the West Division and collected one first-place vote apiece.

Over in the Southwest Division, Abilene Christian was the coaches’ choice to earn that regular-season crown. The Wildcats amassed five of the six available first-place votes there with UTRGV (one first-place vote) and Sam Houston rounding out the top three teams on that list.

One of the most consistent bats in the Aggies’ order, and one of its best players on defense, Jimenez topped the team’s charts in walks (41) while ranking among the squad’s top four in both batting average (third, .328) and hits (fourth, 58) one season ago. The Nogales, Ariz., product started all 51 games he took part in through the 2021 campaign and latched on to All-WAC Second Team honors at the conclusion of the year.

In the batter’s box, Jimenez slashed .328/.451/.480 and finished with 13 doubles, a triple and four home runs to help NM State construct a 20-34 mark in 2021. A part of 30 double-plays defensively, Jimenez served as the team’s every-day second baseman one season ago. A sure-handed fielder, he totaled a team-leading 120 assists and finished the year with a fielding percentage of .972.

2022 WAC Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

Place. Team (First-Place Votes) | Points

Southwest Division

1. Abilene Christian (5) | 25

2. UTRGV (1) | 19

3. Sam Houston | 19

4. Lamar | 11

5. SFA | 9

6. Tarleton | 7

West Division

1. Grand Canyon (5) | 34

2. Sacramento State (1) | 30

3. California Baptist (1) | 27

4. NM State | 20

5. Dixie State | 19

6. Utah Valley | 10

7. Seattle U | 7