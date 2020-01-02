Aggies at full strength ahead of WAC play

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – For the first time all season, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team is at full strength. A.J. Harris (hand) and Clayton Henry (hand) are both finally healthy and easing their way back into the rotation, while Evan Gilyard has been eligible and playing a key role for the Aggies the last couple weeks.

Harris returned to action in a win against Mississippi State and Henry suited up in the Aggies’ win over Northern New Mexico last week. Head coach Chris Jans believes getting those two guys back with some game action ahead of conference play is crucial.

“I think it was a big deal for all of us,” said Jans. “Certainly for them individually to knock some rust off their game and feel good about getting back on the court.”

At point guard, Harris makes this team and go he feels like he is nearing 100%.

“I think it was a great opportunity to come back before the start of conference play to get my legs back,” said Harris. “To be able to get in shape and get the feel of the game back. It was a blessing to get back.”

The Aggies finished nonconference play 9-6. They will play at Cal Baptist on Saturday to open WAC play for the second consecutive year. New Mexico State dropped their conference opener to the Lancers, 82-76. Safe to say payback is on the line when the two teams take the floor on Saturday.