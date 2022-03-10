LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On a day when New Mexico State could have clinched the WAC regular season championship, head coach Chris Jans was feeling charitable.

Jans granted KTSM 9 Sports’ Colin Deaver behind-the-scenes access from the moment he left his house on gameday, until the Aggies lost to Stephen F. Austin, 73-71, that night at the Pan American Center.

On the eve of New Mexico State’s first WAC Tournament game on Friday night, get an exclusive all-access pass to see what it takes for a college basketball team to prepare to play every game.

NMSU will play Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. in Las Vegas, on ESPN+.