Aggies add Northwestern to 2023 schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State is still missing two opponents on their 2020 schedule after games against UCLA and Texas Southern have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their 2023 schedule is beginning to fill out.

New Mexico State and Northwestern have agreed to play in 2023, both schools announced on Monday. The two programs will meet on Oct. 23, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Wildcats.

$1.2 million guarantee game for Aggies https://t.co/pXrPDXQyWw — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) July 27, 2020

According to Las Cruces Sun News’ Jason Groves, New Mexico State will receive $1.2 million for the trip to Ryan Field.

Northwestern, led by head coach Pat Fitzgerald, went 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten play) last season. Before 2019, the Wildcats had gone to four consecutive bowl games and were ranked nationally as high as No. 12 in both the AP and Coaches Poll during in 2015.

The Aggies’ 2023 schedule also includes games against UMass (Aug. 26), at San Diego State (Sept. 2), at Hawaii (Sept. 23), vs. UTEP (Oct. 7), at Louisiana (Oct. 14), and vs. Liberty (Nov. 25). In addition, New Mexico State will continue its in-state rivalry with New Mexico on a date to be announced.