Aggie bats stay hot in run-rule win

EL PASO, Texas – The New Mexico State softball team continued its torrid streak at the plate in a 10-2 run-rule win over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at the UTEP Invitational in El Paso. This was the Aggies second run-rule win in El Paso this weekend.
Omaha (6-6) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the first and held the Aggies (8-3) scoreless in the bottom half of the inning. Then, in the bottom of the second inning, the bats came alive. After Chloe Rivas stole home, freshman Hope Banales tripled and brought in a run before scoring on Hailey Tanori’s sac fly for a 3-0 Aggie lead heading into the third.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third and the Aggies also held the Mavericks scoreless in the top of the fourth. NM State scratched one more run across in the bottom of fourth courtesy of a Jeanelle Medina double that scored Banales to extend the lead to 4-1.
In the top half of the fifth, the Mavericks got one run back before NM State’s offense went off in the bottom of the fifth. Rivas got New Mexico State going with a two-run double That scored Brandy Hernandez and Tanori. Then, with two runners on, freshman Maya Martinez scored Casie Roberto with a single through the left side.
With three runners on and Banales back at the plate, the freshman hit her second triple of the game, scoring all three runs and giving the Aggies a 10-2 run-rule win.
Banales went 2-3 with two triples and four RBI while fellow freshman Martinez went 3-3 at the dish. Analise De La Roca was stellar in the circle, tossing 4 and a third innings and allowing just one run as she moved to 5-1 on the year. The Aggies are back in action tomorrow, Feb. 23, when they wrap up the UTEP Invitational against IUPUI at 10 a.m. at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso.