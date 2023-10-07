LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – For New Mexico State, UTEP and the rest of Conference USA, the midweek games the entire league is playing in the month of October take some getting used to.

The Aggies beat FIU on Wednesday, which was their Saturday, which makes Saturday their Tuesday and threatens to confuse everyone, including the Aggies themselves.

“It was weird, I lost count of days. I was confused, I didn’t know it was Wednesday, I thought it was Saturday. It was weird at first, but it’s an opportunity to get on TV so you can never get mad at that,” said NMSU wide receiver Jonathan Brady.

As long as they know what they’re doing, that’s what matters and the Aggies looked good in a 34-17 win over FIU to get to 3-3, 1-1 in CUSA play on the year.

They’ll welcome in 0-5 Sam Houston this week to Aggie Memorial Stadium; its a tougher game than it might appear. The Bearkats are the best 0-5 team in the country according to NMSU head coach Jerry Kill, with close losses to BYU, Air Force, Jax State and Liberty.

NMSU has to limit distractions and that includes getting used to the new weekday slate of games.

“I’ve done it before for three years in the MAC and we’re doing exactly what we did there because we were successful doing it. It’s not a problem for me, it’s making sure it’s not a problem for the kids,” Kill said.

NMSU is back on national TV on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at home vs. Sam Houston at 7 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network as the Aggies will try to get above .500 for the first time this season.