LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program will open the 2023-24 season and a new era of the Aggies on the road at No. 16 and traditional powerhouse Kentucky on Monday night.

It’s year one under new head coach Jason Hooten and NMSU is looking to put last season’s tumultuous campaign under Greg Heiar behind them. The Aggies and Wildcats will tip off at 6 p.m. MT on the SEC Network on Monday.

Hooten brought in a completely new roster of players and an all-new coaching staff. Many of them weren’t here in the summer to get acclimated, so it might take more time for NMSU to get going this season than in a normal year.

Hooten’s teams are known for being scrappy and always seem to be successful dating back to his time at Sam Houston. He’s hoping that’s the case for this team.

“We’ve got to continue to establish our culture and continue to put our team where our teams have been in the past,” Hooten said. “That is a team that’s very good defensively, a team that’s very tough, a team that other teams don’t want to play. We’re not there yet and that, to me, is the biggest area for improvement.”

Hooten told KTSM that the Aggies are still waiting on waiver requests to the NCAA for Seton Hall transfer Femi Odukale and Wake Forest transfer Davion Bradford. Since both players have already transferred in their collegiate careers, they need second-time transfer waivers in order to be immediately eligible at NMSU in 2023-24.

The NCAA asked for more information on Odukale’s waiver last week. Both players traveled with the Aggies to Kentucky, in case their waivers come through before the season begins on Monday.

Hooten has said previously that he’s more confident about Odukale’s waiver than he is for Bradford’s, who will likely need to redshirt according to Hooten. Regardless of when they step on the court for NMSU – be it this season or 2024-25 – they’ll both have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hooten said it was important to him to open the 2023-24 season with a game that could excite the fanbase and put NMSU in a positive national light, even if they lose to Kentucky on Monday.

“I thought it was great for a positive spin for our program from the negativity that we went through last year,” Hooten said. “Regardless of the outcome of that game, we’re going to be on ESPN that first night. I thought it was a necessity to get a great positive spin for our program and show that we’re a team that will try to play the best.”

NMSU will play at Kentucky then return to Las Cruces for its home opener on Wednesday night vs. Sul Ross at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Aggie women and Jody Adams will also start the season in a big way on Monday, as NMSU will host Pac-12 squad Arizona at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Pan American Center.