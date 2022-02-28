LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Al Davis – and later, Snoop Dogg – said it best: Just win, baby, win.

It really is that simple for New Mexico State, as the Aggies eye a fourth WAC championship in the last five seasons. If NMSU wins one of its two home games this week vs Stephen F. Austin, the Aggies will clinch a share of the WAC title, as well as the top seed in the WAC Tournament next week.

If the Aggies sweep the Lumberjacks and Wolverines, they’ll win an outright WAC title, something that has become the norm in Las Cruces over the last decade or so.

But despite what should be a feel-good week for New Mexico State (23-5, 13-3, WAC), the Aggies enter the most important week of the season with questions swirling.

NMSU had a chance to clinch a share of the WAC title on Saturday, but blew it in a stunning 61-59 loss to lowly Chicago State that was the worst defeat of the Chris Jans era. The Aggies had just eight available players due to injuries, illnesses and legal problems, but on Monday, Jans didn’t care.

“On Saturday, anything that could go wrong, went wrong,” Jans said Monday in his weekly press conference. “Having said all that, that’s college basketball. It’s a game of distractions and you have to overcome it. You have to find a way to win when your backs are against the wall and we didn’t get it done.”

Jans wasn’t yet sure about the availability of the players who missed the Chicago State game. However, he appeared confident that Johnny McCants (stomach bug) would be able to play vs. Stephen F. Austin. ChiChi Avery (concussion), Yuat Alok (non-COVID illness) and Nate Pryor (hip injury) were all still unknowns as of Monday.

The other player that missed the Chicago State game, Mario McKinney, was arrested last week on a misdemeanor assault charge. He traveled, but did not play in Saturday’s game, as NMSU radio broadcaster Jack Nixon said he was suspended. Jans said the team was handling McKinney’s situation internally on Monday; it remains unclear if he’ll play at all this week.

Stephen F. Austin would be a tough opponent even if the Aggies have their full complement of players. The Lumberjacks have won eight straight games to pull into third place in the WAC at 12-4 with two games remaining. SFA is still in contention for a first place finish in the WAC and will have plenty to play for on Wednesday in Las Cruces.

Therefore, for the Aggies, the message will be a simple one all week. All their goals are still in front of them as they enter the home stretch, with the hopes that the Pan American Center will be packed for both games with a chance to see NMSU clinch another WAC title.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position to win a fourth title in five years and it means a lot to us,” Jans said. “That’s what we set out to do when we arrived and that’s what this program is all about. Now we have to get it done on the court. It’s been our goal all year long and now we’re in the position where it’s go time.”

Jans said on Monday that regardless of what happened at Chicago State, if he had known before the season that NMSU would have a chance to win the WAC entering the final week of the regular season, he would’ve taken it, no questions asked.

Now, New Mexico State can go take it on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at home vs. SFA. Win, and the blow of the Chicago State loss will be lessened just a bit.