LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State is bowl-bound for the second year in a row, headed to the Isleta New Mexico Bowl to face Fresno State on Dec. 16 in Albuquerque.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia told reporters on Monday that he believes it could be the best-selling New Mexico Bowl ever, with tickets going fast just like the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Moccia also predicted it could end up being the most NMSU fans that have ever attended a live Aggies game, beating out the 2017 Arizona Bowl win over Utah State.

Both Moccia and head coach Jerry Kill said they never in their wildest dreams thought the last two years would be possible when kill was hired in 2021. The Aggies went 10-4 in the regular season, the second-most wins in program history and just the second double-digit win season ever.

The Aggies’ success has led to talks of a contract extension for Kill, who made $600,000, plus $80,000 in incentive bonuses (so far) this season. Moccia said that while there’s nothing concrete yet, something appears to be in the works for Kill.

“Here you have to think outside the box. We’re always going to rely on outside support,” Moccia said. “It falls on my job to make sure we get that, relationships with the NMSU foundation so I’m not ready to roll anything out in public, but I feel pretty good about where we are right now.”.

Moccia said that now that there’s a bit of breathing room with just one football game left in the 2023 season, he expects conversations to really heat up regarding Kill’s deal.

For his part, Kill understands the financial constraints that come with being the head coach at NMSU, while acknowledging how special the last two seasons have been under his watch.

“I know there’s a limit here and what people can do here. What we’ve done here is unusual. I’m not going to put it on myself to determine what my worth is here. They have to determine that,” Kill said.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that Kill will be getting any of the jobs that are open around college football, but things can change at the drop of a hat, be it this year or down the road.

With the Aggies beginning preparations for the New Mexico Bowl, Kill said he was “cautiously optimistic” that quarterback Diego Pavia could play in the game after reaggravating a shoulder injury in the Conference USA championship game vs. Liberty. Kill said, though, that Pavia still needed to get an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

The Aggies and Fresno State will play the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16 at 3:45 p.m. MT on ESPN.