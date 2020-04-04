Adkins transfers to UTSA from New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins officially has a new home.

Adkins announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that he’s transferring to UTSA, close to his hometown of Smithson Valley outside San Antonio, Texas.

A graduate transfer, Adkins will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Roadrunners and will be able to play immediately.

Adkins started 20 games over the course of two seasons for New Mexico State, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’ll compete for the starting job with three other players at UTSA.