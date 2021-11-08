86% of NM State athletic department employees vaccinated, 1 month ahead of Dec. 8 COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Dec. 8, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees of New Mexico State University will go into affect; the mandate includes all NMSU athletic department employees.

KTSM obtained vaccination rate information for the NMSU athletic department on Monday. As of Nov. 8, one month removed from the inaction of the mandate, 95 of a total 110 athletic department employees are fully vaccinated, a rate of 86%. Of the 15 athletic department employees that are not vaccinated, four are NMSU coaches.

However, the university told KTSM that every NMSU head coach is fully vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate was announced on Oct. 27 and amends NMSU’s previous policy that allowed employees to either get vaccinated or show a negative test every two weeks as an alternative. Employees may apply for a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine requirement by contacting the NMSU Office of Institutional Equity.

Any employee that does not follow the mandate would face termination by the university.

The vaccine mandate does not include NMSU students, or student athletes. However, the university provided student-athlete vaccination numbers to KTSM. 81% of all athletes are fully vaccinated, including 87% of female athletes and 76% of male athletes.

KTSM will continue to follow this story as the Dec. 8 vaccination mandate draws closer.