Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Police search for missing Socorro woman
Top Stories
Las Cruces police officer rescues pair of baby bunnies
Sprouts issues frozen spinach recall to several states, including Texas and New Mexico
Juarez man sentenced for sexually assaulting child inside hospital
Border Patrol agents rescue lost, distressed immigrants near Deming
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: A triple digit day expected, windy conditions return tomorrow
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: A triple digit day, winds increase later this week
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Another warm afternoon, triple digit and windy days in sight
Monday Weather on the go: Hot and breezy afternoons, triple digits expected
Friday Weather on the go: Winds return today, warm temperatures stick around
Wednesday Weather on the go: A warmer day today, rain chances and triple digit temperatures tomorrow
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Top Stories
Jones brothers host third annual youth football camp at Burges
Top Stories
Power of the dollar: Cena pays up $1 bet to Allen
Top Stories
A special bond with the Jones brothers
Aggies to play Colorado State in 2019 Cayman Island Classic opener
UTEP unveils 2019 football themes and promotions
Big fifth inning powers Chihuahuas past OKC Dodgers
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Las Cruces police officer rescues pair of baby bunnies
Top Stories
A special bond with the Jones brothers
Top Stories
Construction of Montana Expressway project shows less impact on traffic in East El Paso
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, coming to El Paso
El Paso County search, water rescue team focus on training during peak season
El Paso’s new dental school will soon begin accepting applications
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Youth transported following fight near Canyon Hills Middle School
NMSU
Aggies to play Colorado State in 2019 Cayman Island Classic opener
Former NMSU baseball battling ALS honored
Former NMSU baseball battling ALS honored
NMSU falls to Auburn 78-77 in NCAA Tournament thriller
List of NMSU’s National Signing Day recruits
More NMSU Headlines
NMSU men’s basketball team to square off against No. 2 Kansas Saturday night
NMSU football team to take on BYU Saturday night
Aggies take down Flames in offensive shootout
Lomax, LaForce lead the way for New Mexico State’s secondary
NMSU football secures postseason deal with Arizona Bowl
NMSU set to host Wyoming on ESPN2
NMSU inks Martin to new four-year deal
Challenging schedule awaits NMSU volleyball in 2018
NMSU resigns Rodolph to 3-year deal
NMSU football turns the page to 2018