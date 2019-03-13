NMSU coach wins Don Haskins Coach of Year award Courtesy NMSU Video

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - New Mexico State University men's basketball coach Chris Jans has been named the WAC coach of the year for the second-consecutive season.

The Don Haskins Coach of the Year honor is named after UTEP's Hall of Fame coach. UTEP was a long-time member of the WAC conference, which has been dominated by NMSU recently.

NMSU went 27-4 overall and 15-1 in WAC play this past season.

"Jans joins a shortlist of WAC head coaches that have won the Don Haskins Coach of the Year honor in back-to-back seasons that include Jim Brandenburg (Wyoming, 1980-82), Mark Fox (Nevada, 2004-07), Stew Morrill (Utah State (2008-11) and Rod Barnes (CSUB, 2015-17)," an NMSU news release said. "Of that list, Jans and Fox are the only two coaches to win back-to-back coach of the year honors in their first two seasons at the helm."

Meanwhile, junior guard Terrell Brown made the First Team All-WAC while senior forward Eli Chuha and junior guard AJ Harris were named to the second team.

Harris was also named to the All-Defense team and Brown made the All-Newcomer Team.