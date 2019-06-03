NMSU baseball coach Brian Green hired by Washington State University

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has confirmed that New Mexico State baseball coach Brian Green has been hired for the same position at Washington State.

Green led the Aggies to a WAC regular-season title in 2019, and to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Washington State had been looking to hire a new coach since it "parted ways" with Marty Lees prior to the season ending.

NMSU made the postseason only three times prior to Green's arrival. They made the tournament in 2018 after winning 40 games.