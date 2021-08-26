Nine on 9: Previewing the Battle of I-10 with athletic directors Mario Moccia, Jim Senter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In advance of the 98th edition of the Battle of I-10 rivalry game between UTEP and New Mexico State, KTSM previewed the contest with a special showing of Nine on 9 on Thursday.

The athletic directors for both universities – Jim Senter from UTEP and Mario Moccia from NMSU – joined Sports Anchor Colin Deaver for a discussion surrounding the game and gave status reports of their athletic departments.

After not playing the game in 2019, both men are extremely ready for Saturday’s renewal of the rivalry.

“It was really disappointing not to be able to play that game,” said Senter. “Our kids and coaches look forward to it on both sides, so we’re really looking forward to playing New Mexico State again this year.”

NMSU was unable to play football at all during the 2020 fall season, so this will be the first game the school hosts since 2019.

“It’s been over 650 days since we played a game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. To be able to start with the Battle of I-10, that’s a heck of a way to have a re-coming out party,” said Moccia.

The 98th Battle of I-10 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.

