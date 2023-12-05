NEW YORK – The No. 5 UConn men’s basketball team (8-1) topped No. 9 North Carolina (7-2) by a score of 87-76 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

Tristen Newton, a Burges High School graduate, had another double-digit scoring night. Newton finished the contest with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in UConn’s first ever win over a nationally-ranked North Carolina team.

Newton has scored in double-figures in every game he has played in so far this season. In his last four contests’, Newton is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Newton and No. 5 UConn improved to 8-1 on the year and will now return home to take on Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday, Dec. 9.