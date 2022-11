EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State volleyball closed the regular season with a five-set win over UTEP on Wednesday afternoon.

NMSU won the match 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12 to improve to 16-12 on the year. UTEP’s loss dropped the Miners to 17-13. Both teams have already lost in their respective conference tournaments.

The Miners and Aggies will now wait to see if they’ll have a chance at playing in the postseason.