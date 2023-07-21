EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Playing in the same conference for the first time in over 60 years, UTEP and New Mexico have something to argue about before the games even begin.

Conference USA released its 2023 preseason football media poll on Friday morning. NMSU was picked by the league’s pundits to finish in fifth place, while UTEP was selected to finish in sixth place in the new-look nine-team conference.

Western Kentucky was the media’s pick to win CUSA with 18 first place votes, with Liberty second, Middle Tennessee third and Louisiana Tech fourth. Jacksonville State was selected to finish seventh and FIU and Sam Houston was picked in a tie for eighth place.

NMSU is coming off of a 7-6 season and a win in the Quick Lane Bowl in Jerry Kill’s first year in Las Cruces in 2022. UTEP, meanwhile, had a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022 in which it missed a bowl game.

UTEP and NMSU will square off on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl on ESPN2 to decide who is the best of the Borderland in the Battle of I-10.

As part of its preseason festivities, CUSA also announced five players to watch for each team in the league.

For NMSU, quarterback Diego Pavia, wide receiver/kick returner Jonathan Brady, offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, defensive back Andre Seldon and defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. got the nod.

At UTEP, quarterback Gavin Hardison, offensive lineman Elijah Klein, linebacker Tyrice Knight, defensive end Praise Amaewhule and punter Josh Sloan were selected.

NMSU and UTEP will both open the 2023 season in Week 0 on Aug. 26. The Miners will go on the road to face new CUSA foe Jacksonville State at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies will host UMass at Aggie Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.