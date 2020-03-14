NCAA grants spring sports student-athletes eligibility relief after canceled seasons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NCAA will grant eligibility relief to spring sports student-athletes after canceling winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with the NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, eligibility relief is till on the table for winter sports student-athletes.

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports.



Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020

The committee’s decision comes one day after the NCAA canceled March Madness along with every other winter and spring championships.

“I think it would only be right that all the student-athletes get an extra year of eligibility and there’s a lot to do with that with 353 Division I programs out there,” said New Mexico State Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia. “It’ll be a lot of work to figure it all out with the administrators and the student-athletes who are graduating and were planning to go on with their lives. It’s going to take some time to sort out.”

It is unclear how the NCAA will go about making way for incoming freshmen along with graduating seniors who will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

The WAC and Conference USA suspended play on Thursday. Whether or not they resume spring sports will be up to the conferences themselves, not the NCAA. However, the precedent has been set, the majority of conferences across the country have decided to cancel spring sports altogether.