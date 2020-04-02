NCAA extends recruiting dead period due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They say recruiting in college athletics never stops, but the Coronavirus Pandemic has forced coaches and recruits to adapt to these uncertain times.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

On Wednesday, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. This means no official visits, no at-home visits, and no face-to-face interaction of any kind between coaches and recruits.

“It hurts recruiting in a sense because I have a lot of bigger schools like Michigan and Utah that wants to see me before they offer me [a scholarship],” said Americas junior running back Aaron Dumas. “With the Coronavirus Pandemic, the whole dead period is happening and I can’t take any visits right now. I’m just exchanging over the phone, Twitter and stuff like that. It’s not the best option, but that’s all they can get right now.”

Dumas holds nine Division I offers. SMU, Houston, San Diego State, Air Force, New Mexico, UTSA, North Texas, UTSA, and Illinois State. However, getting in-person interaction is going to be important for him to get the attention of Power-5 programs.

“It hurts us [recruits], but we’re all going through this,” said Dumas. “Right now it’s important to reach out on social media and just do everything we can do [to get noticed].”

Dumas is a three-star recruit and was an AP First Team All-State (Class 6A) selection in 2019, rushing for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns, both single season city records.