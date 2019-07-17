Montez racking up preseason honors for Colorado Buffaloes

BOULDER, CO (KTSM) – For the second time in as many days, Colorado’s Steven Montez was added to a postseason award watch list. The senior quarterback from El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top quarterback.



On Monday, Montez was one of four Buffs placed on watch lists. He along with junior WR Laviksa Shenault were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the national player of the year.



The former Del Valle High School standout returns as a fifth-year senior and four-year starter who is already in the top five in most passing and total offense categories in program history. Montez ranks third in CU history with 7,648 yards of total offense and fourth in career passing yards with 6,841. He has 27 starts to his credit and has started the last 22 games for the Buffaloes. He has two of the top five seasons in program history for passing yards and two of the top four for total offense.



Montez holds 34 CU records, including 25 outright. He has completed 565-of-907 passes for 6,841 yards, with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Phil Steele ranks him the No. 12 quarterback in the nation and College Football News ranks him the No. 18 player out of the Pac-12 Conference.

The Buffaloes will open the season on Friday, August 30 against in-state rival Colorado State.

