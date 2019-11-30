Montez, Colorado to play at No. 6 Utah with bowl eligibility on the line

BOULDER, CO (KTSM) – Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah could be the last time we see El Paso’s Steven Montez in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform. CU (5-6, 3-5) will play at No. 6 Utah (10-1, 7-1) on national television with their bowl hopes on the line.

The game also has major significance for the Utes, who need a win over the Buffs to clinch the Pac-12 South title. Despite the hype surrounding the game, Montez has kept to his routine throughout the week.

Wrapping up today's football press conference is quarterback Steven Montez #GoBuffs https://t.co/nbqLxumR1e — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) November 26, 2019

“I treat it the same. I treat it the same every week, even though the stakes are high,” said Montez. “We know what’s on the line for them {Utah}, they know what is on the line for us. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s football. It’s whoever plays the best on that day.”

Players in Colorado history with at least 2,000 passing/1,000 rushing yards in a career:

Kordell Stewart: 6,481 pass, 1,289 rush

Darian Hagan: 3,801 pass, 2,007 rush

Bobby Anderson: 2,198 pass, 1,580 rush



With 1 game left, Steven Montez has 9,492 passing, 981 rushing#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 28, 2019

Montez, a graduate of Del Valle High School, has over 40 school records playing quarterback at Colorado. He has totaled 73 touchdowns in his four years as the starter.

Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.