Montez, Colorado to play at No. 6 Utah with bowl eligibility on the line

BOULDER, CO (KTSM) – Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah could be the last time we see El Paso’s Steven Montez in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform. CU (5-6, 3-5) will play at No. 6 Utah (10-1, 7-1) on national television with their bowl hopes on the line.
The game also has major significance for the Utes, who need a win over the Buffs to clinch the Pac-12 South title. Despite the hype surrounding the game, Montez has kept to his routine throughout the week.
“I treat it the same. I treat it the same every week, even though the stakes are high,” said Montez. “We know what’s on the line for them {Utah}, they know what is on the line for us. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s football. It’s whoever plays the best on that day.”
Montez, a graduate of Del Valle High School, has over 40 school records playing quarterback at Colorado. He has totaled 73 touchdowns in his four years as the starter.
Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.