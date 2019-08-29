Montez, Colorado set to open season vs. Colorado State

BOULDER, CO (KTSM) – Steven Montez and the Colorado Buffaloes will take the field in Denver on Friday night against a familiar foe. Friday will mark the 91st edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown featuring Colorado and in-state rival Colorado State.
The Buffaloes have dominated the rivalry ever since Montez arrived on campus from Del Valle High School in El Paso. Colorado has won the last four meetings, including 12 of the last 16 battles for the Centennial Cup.
Last season, Colorado stomped the Rams 45-13.
“I don’t think for rivalry games you need to do anything special. Nothing fancy,” said Montez. “We obviously know in the back of our minds that it is a rivalry game, but we still go out each week of practice with the same intensity.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MDT on Friday night and the game will air on ESPN.