Montez, Colorado set for No. 24 Arizona State

BOULDER, CO – Despite last week’s loss to Air Force, El Paso’s Steven Montez and the Colorado Buffaloes still have all their goals in front of them leading into Week 4 of the college football season. The Buffaloes will travel to Tempe, Arizona in a matchup against No. 24 Arizona State to open Pac-12 play.

#CUBuffs offense this week faces an #ASU defense that hasn’t given up a point this year in the first three quarters.https://t.co/VwihF1k9Av pic.twitter.com/pD4GtuhaH7 — Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) September 19, 2019

The Sun Devils have given up just three touchdowns in three games and haven’t allowed opposing offenses to score on them in the first three quarters of games this season. They will provide Colorado’s biggest test to date.

The Buffaloes are averaging 36.3 points per game, but the offense has struggled to put up points in the first half of games so far this season. Starting fast will be a key for Montez and Colorado.

“As a senior quarterback, a lot of the time when things don’t go your way in a game, it’s on the quarterback,” Montez said. “I take all the responsibility that’s given to me and I go out there and try to do my best. When things don’t go our way and adversity hits us, like last week, we have to bounce back and we need have to come back and work. I think that’s the biggest thing, just coming back, putting in the work, putting in the time, and then I think good things will happen for us in the future.”

Montez has completed nearly 65% of his passes in the first three games of the season for 827 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MDT at Sun Devil Stadium and the game will air on the Pac-12 network.