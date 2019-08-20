Montez, Colorado attacking 2019 season with attitude at altitude

BOULDER, CO (KTSM) – El Paso’s Steven Montez is in elite company as he enters his senior year at the University of Colorado. The four-year starter at quarterback is already in the top five in passing yards (6,841) and total offensive yards (7,648) in program history. When it is all said and done, Montez will be considered one of the best quarterbacks to suit up in Boulder.

College football quarterback rankings 1-130!



30 – BYU – Zach Wilson

29 – Mizzou – Kelly Bryant

28 – Colorado – Steven Montez



⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Hz7P5RIlLk pic.twitter.com/Pstw3RJMbr — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2019

The former Del Valle High School standout has started 27 games for the Buffaloes, including the Colorado’s last 22 games. He owns two of the top five passing seasons in program history and remains focused on getting the Buffs back to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

“It’s kind of weird knowing this is my last for sure year of college,” said Montez. “I think ever since I first started playing here for the Buffs, and even in high school, I kind of always just take it one step at a time and do my part. I just come in and get my work done and try to give everything I’ve got, especially on the football field and in the film room.”

Montez enters the 2019 season on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards, two of the most prestigious honors in college football. At 6’5, 230 lbs., he will be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

WATCH: El Paso’s Steven Montez (@Airmontez12) is racking up preseason honors with Colorado. The former Del Valle H.S. standout is in his senior year with the Buffaloes, listed as one of the top QBs in the nation. #KTSM9Sports @DVFootballOFOD @YsletaISD https://t.co/F8JWwKLIsV — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 17, 2019

Montez and the Buffaloes will open the season on Friday, August 30 against in-state rival Colorado State. The Buffaloes have never lost to the Rams since Montez arrived on campus.