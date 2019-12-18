Montez accepts Senior Bowl invite

MOBILE, AL (KTSM) – El Paso’s Steven Montez and the Colorado Buffaloes might not be bowling in 2019, but the former Del Valle High School standout accepted an invite to another bowl game on Tuesday. Montez will participate in the 2020 Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama.

Montez just finished a historic career at the University of Colorado, setting nearly 50 school records. He is the Buffaloes’ all-time leader in passing with 9,467 yards and 63 touchdowns.

While bowl games alluded Montez in his three years as the starter at Colorado, he has the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. He is 6’5, 230 lbs. and can make all the throws.

The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 25 and will air on NFL Network. The 2020 NFL Draft is in April.