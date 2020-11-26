Miners comeback to beat Aggies in overtime, 80-76, in season-opener

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Led by career-high point performances by sophomore Katia Gallegos and senior Dejanae Roebuck, the UTEP women’s basketball team came from behind to beat Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State, 80-76 in overtime, in the Miners’ and Aggies’ season opener on Wednesday in an empty Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (1-0) found themselves down eight points with three minutes to play and came roaring back. Gallegos tied the game at 68-68 with a floater in the lane with under five seconds to play. Gallegos finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

One minute into the extra period, Roebuck knocked down her only three of the game to put the Miners up 71-70. UTEP would not look back for there as Roebuck scored six of her career-high 15 points in overtime.

“We just finished the weirdest basketball game I’ve even been a part of in 27 years of coaching — no fans, no external energy, really. It’s hard to play a game like that and it’s hard to coach in a game like that,” said head coach Kevin Baker. “Look, I know what the scoreboard says — it says that the Miners won — on a day like this, both teams win because we played.”

The Miners have now taken eight of the last 11 meetings against the Aggies.

“We usually have our fans and we miss that a lot. Our fans are a big part of our wins, but it felt great to go out there and play,” said Gallegos.

As for NMSU (0-1), the Aggies also got a career-high point performance from Soufia Inoussa. Inoussa scored 20 points while Aaliyah Prince added 16 points for the Aggies. NMSU out-shot UTEP from the field, but the Miners had the edge on the glass 44-33.

UTEP will host Incarnate Word on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT while NMSU will hit the road for Arizona to take on Park University Gilbert over the weekend.