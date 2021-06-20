Melendez, Texas fall in first game College World Series to Pimentel, Mississippi State

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (KTSM) – A pair of El Pasoans and their high-powered college baseball teams squared off in the College World Series on Sunday night.

No. 7 Mississippi State and Socorro graduate Brandon Pimentel bested No. 2 Texas and Coronado graduate Ivan Melendez 2-1 in the first game for both teams in Omaha. Melendez started and batted clean-up as the Longhorn’s designated hitter; Pimentel did not see the field.

The Bulldogs led the Longhorns 2-0 for much of the game, until the bottom of the ninth inning. Mike Antico led off the frame with a solo home run to cut Texas’ deficit in half. Three batters later, Melendez was at the plate with two outs, representing the ‘Horns last chance.

After falling behind 0-2, the former T-Bird worked an impressive 11-pitch at-bat, finally coming through with a base hit to left field to keep the rally alive. The next Texas batter also got on base, moving the tying run to third.

However, with a chance to tie the game sitting 90 feet away, Douglas Hodo grounded out to second base to end Texas’ shot at a comeback.

Mississippi State moves into the winner’s bracket and will play Virginia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN2. Meanwhile, Texas drops into the loser’s bracket and will square off with Tennessee in an elimination game at noon on Tuesday on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports