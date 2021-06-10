Melendez, Texas baseball two wins away from College World Series

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — Former Coronado High School standout, Ivan Melendez, and No. 2 Texas baseball will host USF in this weekend’s NCAA Austin Super Regional. The ‘Best of 3’ series will begin on Saturday with Game 1 airing on ESPNU. The winner of the Super Regional will advance to college baseball’s biggest stage in Omaha, Neb. at the College World Series.

“Getting to Omaha is an unbelievable experience based off what I’ve heard from some of the older guys on the team,” said Melendez. “Coming to a school like Texas, they carry that legacy and winning tradition. By joining the team, you have to meet these high standards. That’s how I feel and as a team, how we all feel for the most part.”

Melendez, a redshirt sophomore, leads the team in batting average (.330) and home runs (12). He will look to become the second El Pasoan to win a national championship in baseball at Texas, the first coming in 2002 when Omar Quintanilla, a graduate of Socorro High School, won it all playing third base for the Longhorns.

HE’S BAAAAACK!



After @zachzubia’s sac fly puts the Horns on the board, @ivanmelendez17_ goes WAY BACK and the Horns lead, 2-0!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/OzUCIFXuHh — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 4, 2021

Last weekend, Texas (45-15) swept Southern, Arizona State, and Fairfield in the NCAA Austin Regional to advance to the Super Regional. The Longhorns outscored their opponents 33-5 last weekend and will be playing in their 11th Super Regional in program history.