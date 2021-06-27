Melendez, Texas baseball season ends one win shy of College World Series Final

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 2 Texas Baseball came up just short against Mississippi State, 4-3, falling in the ninth inning on a ninth walk-off in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday night.

The Longhorns’ season ends with a 50-17 record and one game shy of the College World Series finals. The 50 wins are the most by a Texas team since the 2010 team.

Tristan Stevens started and pitched five innings on short rest, allowing three runs on nine hits. He navigated a handful of tight situations and got a pair of groundball double plays to help himself.

Cole Quintanilla pitched 3 1/3 outstanding innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five batters and gave up just one run on two hits but was unfortunately tagged with the loss.

Cam Williams went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer to lead Texas offensively. Mike Antico finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his final game for the Longhorns.

Williams blasted Texas into the lead in the second inning, launching a two-run homer to right field after Ivan Melendez walked to start the inning. The homer was Williams’ 12th of the season.

Mississippi State got on the board in the third after starting the inning with a double. A two-out RBI single up the middle got the Bulldogs on the board, but Stevens was able to limit the damage to just one run.

The Longhorns added a run to the lead in the fifth inning to go up 3-1. Douglas Hodo III hit a double to start the inning and Antico drove him in with a two-out double to right-center.

The Bulldogs got the run right back in the bottom of the fifth, putting runners on the corners to start the inning. The run came across on a groundball double play and Stevens was able to maintain the 3-2 lead.

Mississippi State tied the game up 3-3 in the sixth inning, but Quintanilla did an incredible job to keep it tied getting out of a bases loaded nobody out jam. Quintanilla ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts to strand the bases loaded.

Mississippi State won it in the ninth after a one-out hit batter came around to score on an RBI single to left-center field.