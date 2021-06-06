Melendez, Texas advance to NCAA Super Regionals with 12-2 win over Fairfield

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former Coronado High School star baseball player Ivan Melendez and 2nd-seeded Texas punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday night.

The Longhorns did it in dominant fashion, beating Fairfield 12-2 in the final of the Austin Regional. It wrapped up a weekend in which Texas outscored its three opponents (Southern, Arizona State, Fairfield) 33-5 in three games of the regional.

For his part, Melendez went 1-2 with three walks and 2 runs in Sunday’s clinching win. For the series, Melendez was 3-10 with a home run. On the season, he’s hitting .330 with 12 home runs, both of which lead the ‘Horns.

Melendez is looking to follow in the footsteps of fell El Pasoan and Socorro High graduate Omar Quintanilla, who won a national championship with Texas in 2002. The Longhorns are now just two wins away from making a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

To qualify for the 8-team CWS, Texas will have to win next week’s Austin Super Regional against the winner of the Gainesville Regional, which will be either South Florida or South Alabama. Host and 15-seed Florida was swept out of their own regional in two games, clearing the way for a – on paper – easier opponent for Melendez and Texas.

The championship game of the Gainesville Regional was postponed in the fifth inning on Sunday night, with South Alabama leading 4-0. It will resume on Monday, with the Jaguars needing to beat South Florida twice on the day to advance to Super Regionals. The Bulls need only win once in order to get a date with Texas.

Dates and times for next weekend’s Austin Super Regional are not yet known.