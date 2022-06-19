OMAHA, Nebraska (KTSM) – Texas Baseball fell to Texas A&M, 10-1, in an elimination game at the College World Series on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.

The Longhorns end the season with a 47-22 record and in the College World Series for the second-consecutive season.

As for El Paso’s Ivan Melendez, his stellar season is now in the history books.

Ivan Melendez and the Longhorns see their season end in the CWS.



Still a season to be proud of. Especially for Melendez who put up insane numbers this season.



Melendez still has the chance to win the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.



Winner will be announced on Friday. https://t.co/8j6zxUx3Ts — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) June 19, 2022

Melendez’s 32 homerun year was a memorable one. He owns Texas’ single-season homerun record and the NCAA Division I single-season home run record in the BBCOR era. He also finished the season with a batting average of .387.

Not only did Melendez lead the nation in homeruns but also in RBIs (94) and in slugging percentage (.886).

Melendez won’t get the chance to hoist up the trophy that comes with winning the College World Series but he may be on the brink of earning a very prestigious individual award.

On Friday, the winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be revealed. Melendez was tabbed as a finalist for the award.

This could be another individual honor that Melendez will have to make space on his shelves for. The ‘Hispanic Titanic’ has already claimed the Dick Howser Trophy, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Player of the Year Award, Big 12 Player of the Year Award, and the Bragan Slugger Award.

The Golden Spikes Award is the most sought after one out of them all. If Melendez were to claim the award, he’d make history and be the first player to ever win the Golden Spikes Award in Texas Baseball program history.

The presentation of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will take place on Friday, June 24 during the “College World Series Special” on ESPN.

When it comes to Melendez turning pro – we’ll have to wait and see what happens. MLB.com ranked Melendez #115 in their Top Baseball Draft Prospects list for the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft.

https://t.co/MO5e489KE1 has Ivan Melendez (@ivanmelendez17_) ranked at #115 in their Top Draft Prospects list for the 2022 MLB Draft next month. pic.twitter.com/NeH4rsmbe2 — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) June 20, 2022

Remember that the Coronado High School graduate was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round (pick No. 479) of the 2021 MLB Draft last July. Melendez decided to not go pro and instead returned to the Longhorns’ lineup for his junior season.

I wanted to thank the Miami Marlins for selecting me in this years draft, but I will be returning to Texas this fall. I also wanted to congratulate my teammates who have been selected and chosen to move on with their careers. #hookem #needit pic.twitter.com/cOtY4KK96N — Ivan Melendez (@ivanmelendez17_) July 21, 2021

Melendez’s draft stock should have increased considering the season he had, so you can expect Melendez to be taken in a high round if he enters this year’s MLB Draft.