HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim McIngvale, the Houston furniture store owner who is commonly known as “Mattress Mack,” has again dropped a large wager for big sporting event, this time being college football’s national championship game.

According to VSN’s Ben Fawkes, McIngvale has wagered $1.5 million on TCU to win Monday’s College Football Playoff Final against Georgia at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The wager took place at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana.

Since Georgia, the defending national champion, is favored to win by 12.5 points, McIngvale could win $5.55 million if the Horned Frogs pull out the upset win over the Bulldogs.

Mattress Mack is already on a roll, winning a total of $75 million when his hometown Houston Astros won the World Series in November. McIngvale put down $10 million at different sportsbooks before the 2022 baseball season began on the Astros to win Major League Baseball’s championship.

His winnings from Casears Sportsbook alone, worth $30 million, are the biggest payout in U.S. sports betting history.

McIngvale also won big from last year’s men’s college basketball championship game, winning $12.2 million when Kansas beat North Carolina.

Mattress Mack already has put $1.5 million on the University of Houston to win this year’s men’s college basketball national title, which would allow him to win around $14 million.