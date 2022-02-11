EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After months of tenuous back-and-forth with Conference USA, the trio of Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss announced they were departing for the Sun Belt Conference on Friday.

The three schools say their final day in Conference USA will be June 30, 2022, a full year ahead of their originally-scheduled departure date in the summer of 2023. No official plans to join the Sun Belt for the fall of 2022 have been announced, but that is the expected end goal for all three universities.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all plan to leave Conference USA on June 30.



They’ve all already accepted invitations to the Sun Belt, but this isn’t an announcement about joining that yet. This is an announcement of a messy breakup. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 11, 2022

The schools already accepted invitations to the Sun Belt last fall, but according to a report from The Athletic, when they approached C-USA about leaving before 2023, the league wouldn’t even meet with them. Therefore, Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss left on their own on Friday, with lawyers set to iron out all the details.

All three schools released statements at the same time on Friday, announcing their intentions to leave Conference USA a year early.

“The conference’s unwillingness to discuss the concept of separation this year creates confusion and doubt for all concerned,” Southern Miss said in a statement. “The remaining members of Conference USA deserve certainty about their schedules as they plan for competition next year. For their sake, (Southern Miss) makes public its intent.”

Late Friday afternoon, Conference USA released a statement on the matter, saying: “There is major realignment happening across the collegiate athletics landscape. All conferences and their members have agreed upon bylaws and contractual obligations for when transition occurs. We have chosen not to engage publicly, but have communicated with our member institutions and expect them to meet those obligations.”

According to The Athletic, the buyout to leave Conference USA is the forfeiture of two years of conference payouts. Unlike some leagues, C-USA has no bylaws that bar exiting conference members from playing in the league’s postseason tournaments, so Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss do not have to worry about that.

However, the league has consistently said that the universities have a contractual agreement with C-USA and leaving early could lead to penalties in the form of less access to the conference’s media rights deals, per The Athletic.

The trio of schools leaving a year early is the latest move in conference realignment that saw nine schools announce their departures from C-USA – six to the American Athletic Conference, three to the Sun Belt – in the fall of 2021. To counteract those moves, C-USA added four schools in November – Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston, effective in the summer of 2023.

W/Marshall, ODU & USM gone, Conference USA will have 11-team league w/out divisions in 2022. C-USA planned to release its football schedule Monday (before today’s news). C-USA in 2022: Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTSA, UTEP, WKU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 11, 2022

But with Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss leaving ahead of schedule, that means that as of now, C-USA will move forward with 11 teams – including the UTEP Miners – for the 2022-23 athletic year. Per a report from The Action Network, the league will do away with its east and west divisions and build the schedule out that way.

Multiple outlets reported on Friday that C-USA was set to announce its 2022 conference football schedule on Monday, before the move by the three universities heading to the Sun Belt.

KTSM reached out to New Mexico State University officials on Friday to ask if they would attempt to move into Conference USA in 2022, a year ahead of schedule, after three spots were opened up.

However, NMSU officials said the school has every intention of fulfilling its obligations to the WAC through June 30, 2023, and will not look to join Conference USA early, as of now. Conference realignment has proven to be fast-moving, so things could change, but as of now, it is not in the cards for NMSU.

With news of ODU/Marshall/Southern Miss joining Sun Belt early, I'm told New Mexico State has every intention of fulfilling its obligations to the #WAC through 2023 & won't join #CUSA early, as of now.



Things can change fast in realignment but that's where it stands currently. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 11, 2022

In addition to getting out of the WAC, it would also seem to be exceedingly difficult for NMSU football to get out of its 12-game FBS Independent schedule in the fall of 2022.

There will likely be a few more twists and turns with the early exits of Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss. A legal battle between that trio and Conference USA appears to be very likely.