Local student-athletes ink letters of intent on National Signing Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — National Signing Day 2021 was full of local signings. Student-athletes across the Borderland putting pen to paper and signing their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Wednesday’s signings are in addition to those who inked their letters of intent during the early signing period on December 16.

Americas High School

•Evan Chisolm, ATH, Tarleton State University

•Cristian Martinez, LB, University of Texas Permian Basin

•Joe Angel Nunez, OL, Western New Mexico University

•Caleb Alvarado, DB, Oklahoma Panhandle State University

•Alejandro Holguin, DE, Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Another successful national signing day at americas hs. This year we were still able to get 6 kids signed with 2 going d1 2 going d2 and 2 naia. The tradition continues pic.twitter.com/PBQq0ZoBxr — Americasfootballrecruiting (@ahsfbrecruits) February 3, 2021

Austin High School

•William Rodriguez III, RB/LB, UTEP

Bel Air High School

•Adrian Parsons, QB, MidAmerica Nazarene University

•Osvaldo Hernandez, WR, Tabor College

•Josh Solis, OL, Arizona Christian University

•Estevan Nieto, OL, Elmhurst University

Bowie High School

•Juan Camacho, OL, UTEP

I’m very excited and thankful to announce that I will be staying home to continue my academic and athletic career at UTEP! #picksup ⛏@Fchavezeptimes @Prep1USA @UTEPFB pic.twitter.com/QD7jhWq3oc — Juan Camacho Jr. (@_jcfresh) February 2, 2021

Eastlake High School

•Blas Compean, ATH, UTEP

•Xavier Garcia, OL, Sul Ross State University

•Isaac Gonzalez, LB, Oklahoma Panhandle State University

•Matthew Vargas, DL, McMurry University

4 Eastlake football players putting pen to paper this afternoon on National Signing Day.



Blas Compean: UTEP

Xavier Garcia: Sul Ross State

Isaac Gonzalez: Oklahoma Panhandle State

Matthew Vargas: McMurry University #NSD21 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/9EqYMCGXyd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 3, 2021

Eastwood High School

•Joseph Immediato, OL, UTEP

•Vince Valdez, OL, LSU

•Isabella Almodovar, Soccer, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

•Isabella Galindo, Softball, Park University

•John Edens, Baseball, Cochise College

•Austin McDonnell, Baseball, University of the Southwest

•Augie Chavira, Baseball, Community Christian College

•Beto Chavira, Baseball, Community Christian College

•David Rodriguez, Baseball, Shoreline Community College

Signing day at Eastwood, as 9 Troopers put pen to paper, including Vince Valdez as a PWO at LSU. Joe Immediato signing with UTEP, and Isabella Almodovar to Arkansas Pine Bluff for soccer, among others. pic.twitter.com/7tek17g3CK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 4, 2021

El Dorado High School

•Chris Harris, WR, North Dakota State University

•Joshua Sanchez, OL, Oklahoma Panhandle State University

•Maria Garcia, Softball, Garden City Community College

•Alexis Nicole Marquez, Softball, Garden City Community College

•Amberlee Alvarez, Soccer, Heartland Community College

Chris Harris, a 6-4 wide receiver from El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, is joining the Bison. #Bison21 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wjBZnRbrcs — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) February 3, 2021

Franklin High School

•James Apsey, DL, Eastern New Mexico University

FB | JAMES APSEY IS IN!



James is a talented defensive lineman joining @ENMUFootball out of Franklin HS! Welcome to the Greyhound family, James! #ENMU pic.twitter.com/tdfPenYrJg — ENMU Greyhounds (@ENMUAthletics) February 3, 2021

Las Cruces High School

•Marcos Lopez, QB, Eastern New Mexico University

FB | MARCOS LOPEZ IS IN!



Marcos joins @ENMUFootball from Las Cruces High and brings a great arm along with proven leaderships skills. Welcome to the Greyhound family, Marcos! #ENMU pic.twitter.com/k4YfesjCUW — ENMU Greyhounds (@ENMUAthletics) February 3, 2021

Montwood High School

•Ivan Escobar, DT, New Mexico State University

•Roshaun Thomas, DE, UTEP