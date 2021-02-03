Local student-athletes ink letters of intent on National Signing Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — National Signing Day 2021 was full of local signings. Student-athletes across the Borderland putting pen to paper and signing their letters of intent to play at the next level.
Wednesday’s signings are in addition to those who inked their letters of intent during the early signing period on December 16.
Americas High School
•Evan Chisolm, ATH, Tarleton State University
•Cristian Martinez, LB, University of Texas Permian Basin
•Joe Angel Nunez, OL, Western New Mexico University
•Caleb Alvarado, DB, Oklahoma Panhandle State University
•Alejandro Holguin, DE, Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Austin High School
•William Rodriguez III, RB/LB, UTEP
Bel Air High School
•Adrian Parsons, QB, MidAmerica Nazarene University
•Osvaldo Hernandez, WR, Tabor College
•Josh Solis, OL, Arizona Christian University
•Estevan Nieto, OL, Elmhurst University
Bowie High School
•Juan Camacho, OL, UTEP
Eastlake High School
•Blas Compean, ATH, UTEP
•Xavier Garcia, OL, Sul Ross State University
•Isaac Gonzalez, LB, Oklahoma Panhandle State University
•Matthew Vargas, DL, McMurry University
Eastwood High School
•Joseph Immediato, OL, UTEP
•Vince Valdez, OL, LSU
•Isabella Almodovar, Soccer, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
•Isabella Galindo, Softball, Park University
•John Edens, Baseball, Cochise College
•Austin McDonnell, Baseball, University of the Southwest
•Augie Chavira, Baseball, Community Christian College
•Beto Chavira, Baseball, Community Christian College
•David Rodriguez, Baseball, Shoreline Community College
El Dorado High School
•Chris Harris, WR, North Dakota State University
•Joshua Sanchez, OL, Oklahoma Panhandle State University
•Maria Garcia, Softball, Garden City Community College
•Alexis Nicole Marquez, Softball, Garden City Community College
•Amberlee Alvarez, Soccer, Heartland Community College
Franklin High School
•James Apsey, DL, Eastern New Mexico University
Las Cruces High School
•Marcos Lopez, QB, Eastern New Mexico University
Montwood High School
•Ivan Escobar, DT, New Mexico State University
•Roshaun Thomas, DE, UTEP