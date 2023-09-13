EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo High School grad LJ Martin continues to show out at BYU as a true freshman.

On Wednesday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced that Martin would get the start at running back in the team’s game against Arkansas on Saturday.

When asked about what went into the decision to start Martin, Roderick simply said “it’s because he’s breaking tackles.”

In two games played so far this season, Martin has collected a total of 118 rushing yards on 22 carries. In his college debut at BYU, Martin rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries against Sam Houston. In his second game at BYU, Martin ran for just 27 yards on six carries, with his longest being a 17-yard run where he broke three tackles, against Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Martin and BYU will be in action on Saturday against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.