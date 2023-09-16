FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KTSM) – Canutillo High School graduate LJ Martin put together a solid performance in his first career start for BYU on Saturday.

Martin ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in BYU’s dramatic 38-31 win over SEC foe Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday night.

Martin’s first NCAA career touchdown came in the first quarter of the game. On his third carry of the game, Martin scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown run with 2:24 to play in the quarter to tie the game at 14. It was the longest run to date in his career and longest run for BYU in 2023. Prior to his 45-yard TD run, Martin still had the team’s longest run with 21 yards.

In the second quarter, Martin scored again off a 1-yard touchdown run to give BYU a 21-14 lead over Arkansas with 12:54 to play in the half. That was the true freshman’s second touchdown of the game and career. It’s the first time a true freshman had scored two rushing touchdowns in a game since Miles Davis did it in 2020 against North Alabama.

Martin contributed heavily to BYU’s 38-31 win over Arkansas. BYU is off to a 3-0 start to the season.